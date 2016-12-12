Reality Check: Landslide? What landslide?

Story highlights Trump claims he won in a landslide

His margin was only better than 13 others

(CNN) Donald Trump likes to boast about the size of his win over Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College. The problem is he has an inflated sense of the word "landslide."

This is what he told Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday: "We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College. I guess the final numbers are now at 306. She's down to a very low number."

Trump did score a surprising win over Clinton in the Electoral College, beating her 306 to 232. Yet in the grand scheme of all things Electoral College, his margin of victory was not particularly impressive.

Trump won enough states to give him 56.9% of the Electoral College vote. That places him 45th out of 58 US presidential campaigns in the ranking of winning percentages going all the way back to George Washington's victory in the election of 1789. Trump is just behind Harry Truman who won 57% of the Electoral College vote in 1948 -- an election everybody went to bed on election night believing he had lost.

When it comes to winning a high percentage of the Electoral College vote, Trump badly trails presidents such as Washington who won 100% in 1789 and 1792, Franklin Roosevelt who tallied 98.5% in 1936, Ronald Reagan who garnered 97.6% in 1984, Franklin Pierce who got 85.8% in 1852, and Barack Obama who earned 67.8% in 2008.

Read More