Washington (CNN) A federal judge blocked Green Party candidate Jill Stein's push for a Pennsylvania recount Monday, saying her suspicion of hacking "borders on the irrational."

US District Judge Paul Diamond wrote in a 31-page decision that there are "at least six separate grounds" requiring him to deny Stein's request for a by-hand count of Pennsylvania's paper ballots.

"Most importantly, there is no credible evidence that any 'hack' occurred, and compelling evidence that Pennsylvania's voting system was not in any way compromised," Diamond wrote in the decision.

It's the latest setback for Stein's effort to have votes recounted in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- three states where President-elect Donald Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton.

A federal judge shut down Stein's push for a Michigan recount last week. In Pennsylvania, Trump's margin of victory was 44,000 over Clinton. Stein was not competitive in any state.

