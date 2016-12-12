Navy tests out phone app to prevent sexual assault

Story highlights In 2015, the military received 6,083 reports of sexual assault.

The app includes a temporary location-sharing feature, the Navy says.

Washington (CNN) The US Navy is testing the effectiveness of a smartphone app in an attempt to curb military sexual assaults.

The app, LiveSafe, is designed to "help sailors with prevention by providing a one-stop shop for all of their needs," Navy Capt. Charles Marks said in a press release . Marks said the app includes a temporary location-sharing feature, as well as information on emergency services and support centers.

Sailors and their families on two military bases -- Hampton Roads, Virginia, and Rota, Spain -- are testing the features of the free app during a six-month trial period that began in October "prior to its Navywide launch," according to the Navy press release.

"The app, which launched in both the Apple and Android platforms, will be available to 44,500 sailors; we want the fleet to test-drive the app and provide needed feedback," Marks said in the press release.

