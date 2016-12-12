Story highlights Kellyanne Conway said she rejected an offer to be White House press secretary

Donald Trump's campaign manager said the role wasn't conducive to family time

(CNN) Kellyanne Conway, the campaign manager who steadfastly defended Donald Trump through a series of controversies at the end of his campaign, said in a pair of recent interviews she will not serve as his administration's top spokesman.

Conway told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday she turned down the job of press secretary, traditionally the most visible staff role in the White House.

"I have politely declined that job, Hugh," she said . "I think it's an incredibly important position to fill."

Conway first revealed the job offer -- and her decision to turn it down -- in an interview on Friday with The New York Times. She said she might instead work outside the White House steering a network of political organizations supporting Trump and his priorities. Her role there could be be a unique blend of confidant, operative and surrogate, she said.

The demanding hours and workload of a senior position inside the White House appear to have been forefront on her mind. In the Times interview, Conway described her children as the "greatest consideration of what to do next."

