Story highlights Dunford will be prepared to discuss how US forces are arrayed around the world

The Joint Chiefs are finalizing a new classified military strategy to present to Trump

Washington (CNN) Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. is expected to travel to New York in the coming days to meet with President-elect Donald Trump for a discussion on national security and military issues, according to a senior US military official.

No date has been set yet.

As chairman, Dunford is the chief military advisor to the President. In the past, chairmen have met with incoming Presidents.

There may be more than one meeting between the two, if Trump wants, the official said.

Dunford will be prepared to discuss how US forces are arrayed around the world and any other topics Trump is interested in, the official added.

