Clinton's former CIA chief defends Trump on intel briefings

(CNN) Former CIA Director James Woolsey defended President-elect Donald Trump Monday night amid criticism that he reportedly skips intelligence briefings.

"I'm available on one minute's notice. I don't have to be told -- you know, I'm like a smart person. I don't have to be told the same thing and the same words every single day for the next eight years. Could be eight years -- but eight years. I don't need that," Trump said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday" regarding the briefings.

Woolsey, who led the CIA under President Bill Clinton but is now an adviser to Trump, told CNN's Erin Burnett that "different presidents do this different ways."

"I didn't sit there and brief President Clinton. He wanted to read the briefings. He's a speed reader and he'd write notes to me in the margins sometimes," he told Burnett. "I don't think it means you are not participating in the effort or not doing your job if you don't sit there and have someone read to you. Most of us can read with our eyes faster than we can listen."

The former CIA director also weighed in on the agency's assessment that Russia meddled in last month's presidential election to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

