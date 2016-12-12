(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta on Monday backed Electoral College electors who are asking to receive an intelligence briefing on foreign interventions into the 2016 election ahead of their December 19 vote.

The statement is the closest Podesta and Clinton's former campaign infrastructure have come calling into question the legitimacy of Donald Trump's presidency and suggests that Clinton's campaign feels Electoral College members should do the same.

The US intelligence community is increasingly confident that Russian meddling in the American election was intended to steer the election toward Trump. Podesta's call comes after reports on the intelligence community's thinking about Russia's connections to the presidential election.

A group of electors for Clinton -- a minority among the 538 men and women who will officially vote for Trump as president later this month -- called for a briefing ahead of the vote in an open letter to Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The ten electors from five states asked Clapper for information on "whether there are ongoing investigations into ties between Donald Trump, his campaign or associates, and Russian government interference in the election, the scope of those investigations, how far those investigations may have reached, and who was involved in those investigations."

