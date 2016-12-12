Reid: FBI director's letter cost Democrats the election, Senate

Story highlights Retiring Sen. Harry Reid said he urged FBI director James Comey to address Russian hacking

The President-elect has brushed off the CIA's conclusion that Russia hacked

(CNN) Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid said Monday FBI Director James Comey was "heavily involved as a partisan" in the weeks leading up to the election and that Comey's actions handed the presidency to Donald Trump.

The retiring Nevada Democrat said Democrats "would have won the majority in the Senate and would have won the presidency but for Comey."

"It's obvious he was a partisan in all this," Reid told CNN's Manu Raju in an interview. "There's information out there. He had it, I'm confident. And he ignored it."

He said Comey "significantly" helped make Trump the President-elect, faulting his failure to condemn Russian hacking of Democratic operatives and his handling of the investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's email server.

Reid said he urged Comey to address the hacking, which intelligence agencies have concluded was the result of Russian efforts to tilt the election toward Trump.

