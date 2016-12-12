Source: Trump to pick Ronna Romney McDaniel to head RNC

Story highlights Romney McDaniel will succeed Reince Priebus

(CNN) Michigan Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Republican National Committee chair, a transition source tells CNN.

The announcement is expected to happen this week, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Republican National Committee members will need to ratify Romney McDaniel as the new chair when it meets in January, but it is tradition for the incoming president to choose the head of the national party.

Romney McDaniel will succeed Reince Priebus, who Trump named as his White House chief of staff. She is the niece of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee.