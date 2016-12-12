Fiorina talks hacking, China with Trump

(CNN)Donald Trump's former primary rival Carly Fiorina emerged from a meeting with the President-elect Monday, calling the gathering "really productive" and stoking speculation that she is under consideration for a Cabinet post.
The two were meeting to discuss the Director of National Intelligence position, per a senior transition official. She chaired the CIA's external advisory board, a position she touted regularly on the trail.
The former Hewlett-Packard CEO told reporters in Trump Tower that they discussed China, hacking and the opportunity to reset America's role in the world
"(We) spent a fair amount of time talking about China as probably our most important adversary and a rising adversary. We talked about hacking, whether it's Chinese hacking or purported Russian hacking. We talked about the opportunity that the President-elect has to literally reset things, to reset the trajectory of this economy, to reset the role of government, to reset America's role in the world and how we're perceived in the world," she said.
She praised his Cabinet picks as "fantastic" and "high-quality."
The two had more than their fair share of tension during the Republican primary.
Trump mocked Fiorina's looks in a September 2015 Rolling Stone interview.
"Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?"
He later said he was talking about her persona, not her appearance.
Fiorina responded the following week at a CNN debate, saying, "I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said."
After she suspended her bid for the White House, the businesswoman went on to join Ted Cruz's ticket in a last ditch effort to prevent Trump from garnering the nomination.
And in October, she took to Facebook, posting, "Donald Trump does not represent me or my party."
Trump has met with several of his former primary rivals during the presidential transition, including Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Rick Perry and Mike Huckabee. He is also set to meet with former Sen. Rick Santorum Monday afternoon.