Fiorina talks hacking, China with Trump

(CNN) Donald Trump's former primary rival Carly Fiorina emerged from a meeting with the President-elect Monday, calling the gathering "really productive" and stoking speculation that she is under consideration for a Cabinet post.

The two were meeting to discuss the Director of National Intelligence position, per a senior transition official. She chaired the CIA's external advisory board, a position she touted regularly on the trail.

The former Hewlett-Packard CEO told reporters in Trump Tower that they discussed China, hacking and the opportunity to reset America's role in the world

"(We) spent a fair amount of time talking about China as probably our most important adversary and a rising adversary. We talked about hacking, whether it's Chinese hacking or purported Russian hacking. We talked about the opportunity that the President-elect has to literally reset things, to reset the trajectory of this economy, to reset the role of government, to reset America's role in the world and how we're perceived in the world," she said.

She praised his Cabinet picks as "fantastic" and "high-quality."

