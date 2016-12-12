Why Trump can break his promises and still win

Story highlights Yascha Mounk: Trump can easily portray himself as a champion of working people even as he betrays them

(CNN) Donald Trump's Cabinet is slowly taking shape, and its members seem to represent an incoherent mix of ideologies. On the one side, there are radical figures like Steve Bannon whose views on race and immigration are far outside the Republican mainstream. On the other side, there are billionaires and CEOs like (presumably) Rex Tillerson, Andrew Puzder and Steve Mnuchin who will likely implement a supercharged version of Republican economic orthodoxy.

It's tempting to think these two groups are far too disparate to govern together effectively. Won't they feud at every turn?

Not necessarily. What looks at first sight like a deep contradiction may in fact suggest a surprisingly coherent strategy: Trump's Cabinet picks indicate a plan to give his voters what they want on issues of race, identity and immigration -- even as he sells out their interests on taxes, health care and entitlements.

It might just work.

To American ears, Trump's mix between populist policies on social issues and plutocratic policies on economic issues may sound, as others have described, like a breath of fresh air. But it has been a core feature of populism since its very beginning. In the Roman Republic, the patrician populares promised their proletarian base immediate economic benefits; when they were unable to deliver, they held together their disparate coalition by ratcheting up conflicts both at home and abroad.