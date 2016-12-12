It'll be Trump's job to face facts on Russia hack

Story highlights Juliette Kayyem: Russia hack puts our democracy in peril. Fact-based inquiry is key to preventing future intrusions

Juliette Kayyem is the author of the best-selling "Security Mom: An Unclassified Guide to Protecting Our Homeland and Your Home." She is a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School, a former assistant secretary of homeland security in the Obama administration and founder of Kayyem Solutions, a security consulting firm. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The fact that Donald J. Trump will become president isn't why we should all care — deeply -- about the news that intelligence agencies, but mainly the CIA, have concluded that Russia used cyberattacks and infiltrations aimed at harming Hillary Clinton's campaign. (Disclosure: I supported Hillary Clinton and advised her on homeland security efforts, so for the sake of argument I'll entertain the idea that Russian influence and hacking did not determine the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.)

But Russia's actions have put our democracy in peril. The investigation launched by President Obama on Friday to assess the extent and success of Russia's efforts is not just about looking back and seeing what happened in 2016; it is about protecting our elections in the future.

The Trump camp's insistence that the intelligence is not worthy of a deep dive has put it squarely in opposition to a fact-based inquiry supported by scores of nonpartisan intelligence professionals. The consequences of Trump's posture are dangerous for his governing in the future (and are a bit of an insult to those who risk their lives to get information for his daily briefings, which he doesn't attend).

Simply put, going to war against your public safety and intelligence apparatus is never a good way to start a presidency. President Obama certainly knew that when he chose in 2008, against the calls by his progressive wing, to not bring criminal charges against intelligence agents and leaders who were responsible for torture in the post-9/11 era. Obama took the long view; Trump should do the same.

Amid all this political jockeying, though, the investigation -- to be completed by Trump's inauguration -- is essential. Specifically, the inquiries will fall into three categories:

