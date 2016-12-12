Story highlights Airstrikes follow weekend bombings that killed 38 in Istanbul

More than 100 pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party officials arrested over alleged links to Kurdish militants

(CNN) Turkish fighter jets have targeted a Kurdish militant group after twin bomb blasts that killed dozens in Istanbul over the weekend.

The Turkish army said in a written statement that, sometime around 11 p.m. local time Sunday (3 p.m. ET), the air force's jets struck 12 different targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the Zap region of northern Iraq.

At least 29 people were killed and 166 wounded Saturday night in twin explosions in Istanbul, according to a senior Turkish official who can't be named because of government protocol. A car bomb was the source of the explosions, according to Turkish state-run news agency TRT, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The strikes were expected after the Kurdish militant group claimed responsibility for two bombings that led to the deaths of 38 people, mostly police officers, and injured 155 others, according to Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

The explosions occurred after a heavily attended soccer game at Besiktas Vodafone Arena.

The Kurdish Freedom Hawks, a breakaway group of the PKK, said in a statement on its website that the Turkish people were not the target of the attack.

