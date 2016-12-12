Reports: Aleppo neighborhood retaken by Syrian forces

Story highlights Southeastern Aleppo neighborhood now in government hands: reports

Civilians continue to flee fighting in beleaguered city

(CNN) Syria's state-run news agency SANA and the Syrian Observatory on Human Rights (SOHR) monitor group have confirmed that the neighborhood of al-Sheikh Saeed in southeastern Aleppo has been captured by the Syrian military.

The neighborhood was taken from rebel forces with the assistance of government-allied groups.

Large numbers of civilians are also reportedly fleeing the al-Sukkari and al-Fardous neighborhoods after intense shelling of these areas. The exodus of residents coincided with regime forces advancing.

The SANA report states that army units are "continuing the operations and targeting the remnants of the terrorists who fled away towards" those neighborhoods.

In addition, there are reports of civilian casualties as a result of the shelling, according to media organizations with teams in Aleppo.

