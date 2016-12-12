Reports: Aleppo neighborhood retaken by Syrian forces

Story highlights
- Southeastern Aleppo neighborhood now in government hands: reports
- Civilians continue to flee fighting in beleaguered city
(CNN)Syria's state-run news agency SANA and the Syrian Observatory on Human Rights (SOHR) monitor group have confirmed that the neighborhood of al-Sheikh Saeed in southeastern Aleppo has been captured by the Syrian military.
The neighborhood was taken from rebel forces with the assistance of government-allied groups.
Large numbers of civilians are also reportedly fleeing the al-Sukkari and al-Fardous neighborhoods after intense shelling of these areas. The exodus of residents coincided with regime forces advancing.
The SANA report states that army units are "continuing the operations and targeting the remnants of the terrorists who fled away towards" those neighborhoods.
In addition, there are reports of civilian casualties as a result of the shelling, according to media organizations with teams in Aleppo.
Failed attempts at peace
The international community has tried and failed to hammer out a ceasefire for the city, which appears on the brink of falling back into regime control.
The government controls western Aleppo and its troops have made significant territorial gains in the east since its forces entered the enclave by ground on November 27, backed by continual airstrikes. They have now taken more than three quarters of the area.
Rebel groups held eastern Aleppo for more than four years following the Arab Spring uprising, and a Syrian regime siege on the area had essentially cut it off from the outside world, sparking a humanitarian crisis there.
Now civilians are fleeing by the tens of thousands as the relentless airstrikes leave little hope of survival.
An estimated 10,000 people had fled over the weekend by Sunday afternoon, civilians told CNN -- a number backed by Russian officials. The Syrian state-run news agency SANA put the figure at around 20,000.
CNN Senior International Correspondent Fred Pleitgen witnessed thousands of civilians walking through the southern front lines, many gaunt with fatigue and malnutrition, as the children among them cried in fear.
It is difficult to know how many civilians remain trapped in eastern Aleppo, but 100,000 are estimated to still be living in the enclave. Some are beginning to return to neighborhoods retaken by government forces, faced with the daunting task of rebuilding their homes and communities.