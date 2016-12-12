Story highlights Southeastern Aleppo neighborhood now in government hands: reports

Civilians continue to flee fighting in beleaguered city

(CNN) Syrian government forces and their allies made significant gains in east Aleppo Monday morning.

Ismail Abdallah, a member of the Syrian Civil Defence, also called the White Helmets, told CNN that al-Fardous neighborhood has been captured by Syrian government forces, while some areas of resistance remain in parts of the city.

"There is a mass exodus of terrified civilians fleeing from al-Fardous, al-Jaloom, al-Salheine and areas that have been captured today to other areas such as al-Mashhad and Salah Eddiene," he said.

"It is going to be a very difficult situation because there is no place for all these fleeing civilians.

"We believe there are a large number of civilian casualties as a result of this intensifying offensive and White Helmets rescue workers are unable to move to reach any of these areas," Abdallah added.

