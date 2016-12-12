Man stages fake police standoff for wedding proposal

Story highlights Shawna Blackmon got a call saying that her boyfriend had been pulled over by police

Her boyfriend, Daiwon McPherson, had actually staged it all

(CNN) With interactions between black men and police officers sometimes striking a contentious tone, Daiwon McPherson had an idea that if successful, he figured would spread peace and love on two totally different fronts.

He wanted his marriage proposal to his girlfriend, Shawna Blackmon, to be unique and memorable. He also wanted to flip the script on police-community relations.

Last Friday, McPherson was pulled over by Mobile, Alabama police on his way to a date with Blackmon. The situation then got tense.

According to WPMI , Blackmon got a call telling her where McPherson was stopped.

"I was scared. I said...'They are going to shoot him,'" Blackmon told WPMI.

