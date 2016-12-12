Breaking News

Qatar 2022: New labor laws 'fail to prevent exploitation' says Amnesty

Motez Bishara, CNN

Updated 8:15 PM ET, Mon December 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Qatar: 'We're working hard to do more'
Qatar: 'We're working hard to do more'

    JUST WATCHED

    Qatar: 'We're working hard to do more'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Qatar: 'We're working hard to do more' 06:28

Story highlights

  • Qatar labor laws under fire
  • Amnesty claims migrants still exploited
  • Qatar hosts 2.1 million foreign workers
  • 12 World Cup stadiums to be built

(CNN)Qatar can't seem to the shake ongoing controversy in the buildup to soccer's 2022 World Cup -- even as it introduces a set of new laws designed to improve the rights of migrant workers.

The legislation that takes effect on Tuesday is billed as a means of lessening the grip of corporate employers on the Gulf Emirate's 2.1 million expatriates.
    However, Amnesty International's report "New Name, Old System?" attacks the new laws as "barely scratching the surface of labor exploitation."
    It cites the continuous implementation of exit visas, along with the right to hold employees' passports, as evidence that human rights abuses for its hundreds of thousands of migrant workers are not being addressed forcefully.
    Qatar's labor laws garnered worldwide attention in 2013 following release of French footballer Zahir Belounis after a two-year limbo existence.
    Read More
    FIFA facing legal action over Qatar&#39;s migrant workers
    FIFA facing legal action over Qatar's migrant workers
    Following a pay dispute with Qatari club El Jaish, Belounis was not granted permission to leave the country. He contemplated a hunger strike and even suicide before he was allowed to leave after an intervention by the French government.
    Qatar's Government Communications Office vehemently denied Amnesty's claims in a statement on Monday.
    "We remain committed to the development of a labor system that is fair to both employers and employees alike," it said. "These new legislative changes, combined with ongoing enforcement and a commitment to systemic reform ... will ensure workers' rights are respected across the entire labor pathway."
    The intention to implement new laws was first declared in 2015, in a statement that promised to fine employers for confiscating workers' passports, and unveiled the formation of an Exit Permit Grievances Committee.
    It also promised to remove Qatar's heavily criticized "kafala" system, a practice common in the Middle East where expats rely on their employers for visa sponsorships and maintaining legal status.
    Read: Should sports stars protest more?
    In general, workers were not allowed to switch jobs without approval from their current employers.
    But rather than completely abolish workers' reliance on their employers for residency, the new system means workers' ties to employers will terminate after the length of their contract, or a maximum of five years.
    In addition, workers' passports can be requested to be held by Qatari employers in certain cases where they live in confines that are considered at risk of being robbed.
    "This new law may get rid of the word 'sponsorship' but it leaves the same basic system intact," Amnesty said in a statement.
    "It is good that Qatar has accepted that its laws were fueling abuse, but these inadequate changes will continue to leave workers at the mercy of exploitative bosses."
    Kupttamon, an Indian laborer working in Qatar, sits in his room at a private camp housing foreign workers in Doha, on May 3, 2015.
    Kupttamon, an Indian laborer working in Qatar, sits in his room at a private camp housing foreign workers in Doha, on May 3, 2015.

    Details are scarce

    Details since the plans were revealed have been scarce, and attorneys are still waiting on executive regulations which will clarify exactly how the new rules will be implemented, according to Qatar-based employment lawyer Kamaljit Dosanjh of Al Tamimi & Company.
    "I honestly don't see on a day-to-day basis how things will change," Dosanjh told CNN, referring to the plight of foreign workers in Qatar in an interview ahead of the new rules' introduction.
    "It seems that the method of applying for an exit permit won't actually change with effect from tomorrow," she added, while stressing that she would not know for sure until she received the executive regulations, expected to be released on Tuesday.
    Measuring the effectiveness of the new laws would also take some time, she noted.
    Amnesty urges FIFA to act on Qatar migrant worker abuses
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    The Khalifa International Stadium &quot;will fit 40,000 spectators and be completely cooled, including the field of play, all seats and concourses,&quot; soccer&#39;s world governing body FIFA said in September 2015. But what&#39;s the human cost of this World Cup venue&#39;s construction?
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Qatar's grand planThe Khalifa International Stadium "will fit 40,000 spectators and be completely cooled, including the field of play, all seats and concourses," soccer's world governing body FIFA said in September 2015. But what's the human cost of this World Cup venue's construction?
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    In a new report published on Thursday, human rights organization Amnesty International said it had found evidence of &quot;systematic abuses,&quot; including forced labor of migrant workers at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Amnesty accusationIn a new report published on Thursday, human rights organization Amnesty International said it had found evidence of "systematic abuses," including forced labor of migrant workers at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    In December 2010, then FIFA president Sepp Blatter revealed Qatar as host of the 2022 World Cup at a ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland. But both Qatar and FIFA soon faced allegations about poor working conditions and abuse of immigrant workers brought in to build the facilities for the tournament.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Qatar's World Cup winIn December 2010, then FIFA president Sepp Blatter revealed Qatar as host of the 2022 World Cup at a ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland. But both Qatar and FIFA soon faced allegations about poor working conditions and abuse of immigrant workers brought in to build the facilities for the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    Men at a shoemaker&#39;s stall sit by a replica of the World Cup trophy soon after the hosting award brought announcements of a wide variety of infrastructure projects, including the construction of new stadiums and roads.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Glittering prizeMen at a shoemaker's stall sit by a replica of the World Cup trophy soon after the hosting award brought announcements of a wide variety of infrastructure projects, including the construction of new stadiums and roads.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    &quot;For players and fans, a World Cup stadium is a place of dreams,&quot; Amnesty International general secretary Salil Shetty said. &quot;For some of the workers who spoke to us, it can feel like a living nightmare.&quot;
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    'A stain on the conscience of football'"For players and fans, a World Cup stadium is a place of dreams," Amnesty International general secretary Salil Shetty said. "For some of the workers who spoke to us, it can feel like a living nightmare."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    FIFA and its sponsors should push for change, or risk being &quot;tainted by association,&quot; Amnesty warned. But in a statement, Qatar&#39;s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it was &quot;committed to ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of every worker on World Cup projects.&quot;
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Evidence of 'abuses'FIFA and its sponsors should push for change, or risk being "tainted by association," Amnesty warned. But in a statement, Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it was "committed to ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of every worker on World Cup projects."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    An artist&#39;s impression shows what the finished Khalifa stadium will look like. Qatar is spending a reported $200 billion -- more than any previous World Cup host -- on nine new air-conditioned stadiums, the major refurbishment of three venues and infrastructure.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Big-money developmentsAn artist's impression shows what the finished Khalifa stadium will look like. Qatar is spending a reported $200 billion -- more than any previous World Cup host -- on nine new air-conditioned stadiums, the major refurbishment of three venues and infrastructure.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    A worker bedroom in the Al Wakrah camp, pictured in May 2015. Amnesty&#39;s fifth investigative, in-depth Qatar World Cup report is its first since Gianni Infantino was elected as FIFA president in February 2016.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Examining conditionsA worker bedroom in the Al Wakrah camp, pictured in May 2015. Amnesty's fifth investigative, in-depth Qatar World Cup report is its first since Gianni Infantino was elected as FIFA president in February 2016.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    Conditions at the Al Wakrah camp were described as &quot;cramped, dirty and unhygienic.&quot; The new Amnesty report describes how many workers are living in &quot;squalid accommodation,&quot; but Qatari officials say they are steadily improving the situation from where it stood in 2015 and denied the 2022 World Cup would be &quot;built on the back of exploited workers.&quot;
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    'Squalid, cramped accommodation'Conditions at the Al Wakrah camp were described as "cramped, dirty and unhygienic." The new Amnesty report describes how many workers are living in "squalid accommodation," but Qatari officials say they are steadily improving the situation from where it stood in 2015 and denied the 2022 World Cup would be "built on the back of exploited workers."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    Here, a reporter takes a picture of a squalid kitchen at a camp housing foreign workers in Doha in May 2015. The Qatari government has announced new projects to provide better accommodation.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    'Five years of promises'Here, a reporter takes a picture of a squalid kitchen at a camp housing foreign workers in Doha in May 2015. The Qatari government has announced new projects to provide better accommodation.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    Foreign laborers working on the construction site of the al-Wakrah football stadium, one of Qatar&#39;s World Cup venues, walk back to their accommodation compound after a working day in May 2015.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Returning to baseForeign laborers working on the construction site of the al-Wakrah football stadium, one of Qatar's World Cup venues, walk back to their accommodation compound after a working day in May 2015.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    Amnesty said Gulf desert emirate Qatar had yet to deliver any real labor reforms since becoming the first Middle East nation to win the right to host the World Cup.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    'No reforms'Amnesty said Gulf desert emirate Qatar had yet to deliver any real labor reforms since becoming the first Middle East nation to win the right to host the World Cup.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    Shetty said Qatar&#39;s World Cup delivery committee is struggling to enforce the standards it has set companies working on its venues.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    'Struggling to enforce standards'Shetty said Qatar's World Cup delivery committee is struggling to enforce the standards it has set companies working on its venues.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    Amnesty has urged FIFA to start a &quot;human rights due diligence process&quot; by carrying out its own inspections of labor conditions in Qatar and makings its finding public.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Call for FIFA diligenceAmnesty has urged FIFA to start a "human rights due diligence process" by carrying out its own inspections of labor conditions in Qatar and makings its finding public.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    Demonstrators hold placards calling for change to Qatar&#39;s policies on the working conditions of migrant workers ahead of the international friendly between Scotland and Qatar in Edinburgh in June 5, 2015.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Sending a messageDemonstrators hold placards calling for change to Qatar's policies on the working conditions of migrant workers ahead of the international friendly between Scotland and Qatar in Edinburgh in June 5, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    An artist&#39;s impression for Qatar&#39;s flagship Doha Port stadium prior to the World Cup bid in 2010.
    Photos: 2022 World Cup: A $200B work in progress
    Pressure from sponsorsAn artist's impression for Qatar's flagship Doha Port stadium prior to the World Cup bid in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    Qatar teaseQatar World CupBlatter FIFA World Cup Qatar awardqatar 2022 world cupKhalifa International Stadium Doha Qatar World Cup 2022Khalifa International Stadium Doha Qatar World Cup 2022Khalifa International Stadium Doha Qatar World Cup 2022Al-Wakrah stadium migrant workers Qatar World Cup 2022Al-Wakrah stadium migrant workers Qatar World Cup 2022Migrant workers Qatar World Cup 2022Al-Wakrah stadium migrant workers Qatar World Cup 2022Qatar migrant workerQatar migrant workersfootball qatar world cup workers 2Migrant workers Qatar World Cup 2022Qatar stadium
    Construction companies which manage thousands of workers and are on deadline to deliver the 12 stadiums for Qatar 2022 will want to stay on pace, Dosanjh said, and are likely to be working alongside the Qatari government to make sure the laws don't hinder their ability to complete on time.
    "Behind the scenes, these things are still being nutted out," she added.
    Amnesty said it wants Qatar "to conduct a systematic reform of its labor laws that unambiguously abolishes exit permits, completely bans passport confiscation, and frees workers from the requirement to get their employer's permission to change jobs."
    Have your say on our Facebook page
    "At the halfway point of preparations for the 2022 World Cup, the Qatari authorities have not done enough to address clearly documented human rights issues," it added. "FIFA simply cannot continue to remain shamefully ambivalent to the plight of workers in Qatar."
    Amnesty International: Qatar World Cup workers abused
    Al-Wakrah stadium migrant workers Qatar World Cup 2022

      JUST WATCHED

      Amnesty International: Qatar World Cup workers abused

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Amnesty International: Qatar World Cup workers abused 03:52
    FIFA did not respond to CNN's request for comment on Qatar's employment reforms.
    However, football's governing body released an independent report led by Harvard human rights professor John Ruggie in April "to embed respect for human rights across its global operations."
    "This is an ongoing process, and of course challenges remain, but FIFA is committed to playing its part in ensuring respect for human rights and to being a leader among international sports organizations in this important area," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said at the time.
    Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos
    Last year Qatar Airways scrapped contracts which allowed its cabin crew to be at risk of being fired if they married or became pregnant within the first five years of employment, after pressure from the International Labor Organization.