Story highlights
- Barcelona to play PSG in UCL last 16
- Bayern Munich to meet Arsenal
- Real Madrid to face Napoli
(CNN)Barcelona will face Paris Saint-Germain while Bayern Munich will meet Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Barcelona qualified for the knockout stages as Group C winner, comfortably seeing off Manchester City, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Celtic, while French champion PSG finished second behind Arsenal in Group A.
Arsenal has been eliminated at the last-16 stage in each of the last six seasons and the English club would have been hoping for an easier draw than the reigning German champion, which it has faced on four occasions in the last five seasons.
Bayern qualified second from Group D behind Atletico Madrid.
Defending champion Real Madrid will face Italian club Napoli.
The full draw for last 16 ties is as follows:
Manchester City vs. Monaco
Real Madrid vs. Napoli
Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
Sevilla vs. Leicester City
Porto vs. Juventus
Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid
The first legs of the fixtures will be played February 14/15 and February 21/22, with those first out of the hat playing at home first.
The return legs will be held on the weeks of March 7/8 and March 14/15.
