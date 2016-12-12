Story highlights Barcelona to play PSG in UCL last 16

Bayern Munich to meet Arsenal

Real Madrid to face Napoli

(CNN) Barcelona will face Paris Saint-Germain while Bayern Munich will meet Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Barcelona qualified for the knockout stages as Group C winner, comfortably seeing off Manchester City, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Celtic, while French champion PSG finished second behind Arsenal in Group A.

Arsenal has been eliminated at the last-16 stage in each of the last six seasons and the English club would have been hoping for an easier draw than the reigning German champion, which it has faced on four occasions in the last five seasons.

Bayern qualified second from Group D behind Atletico Madrid.

Defending champion Real Madrid will face Italian club Napoli.

