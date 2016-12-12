Story highlights International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance of 31 countries created the guidelines

London (CNN) The UK government will adopt an international definition of anti-Semitism in order to tackle rising levels of hatred expressed towards Jewish people.

It is the first country to embrace the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance 's (IHRA) explanation of the term, according to that organization. It aims to make it harder for culprits to get away with harassing and abusing Jews.

The wording can be adopted by the police, councils, universities and public bodies in order to "call out" anti-Semites, according to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May -- although it is not legally binding.

Theresa May said anyone in Britain guilty of anti-Semitism "will be called out on it."

In a speech on Monday, May said: "It is unacceptable that there is anti-Semitism in this country. It is even worse that incidents are reportedly on the rise."

She explained the move means "there will be one definition of anti-Semitism -- in essence, language or behavior that displays hatred towards Jews because they are Jews -- and anyone guilty of that will be called out on it."

