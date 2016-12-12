'The Walking Dead' finale sets stage for war

Los Angeles (CNN) The following contains spoilers from "The Walking Dead" midseason finale.

The arrival of Negan was billed as a game-changer for "The Walking Dead." Yet as good as Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been in the role, his character has wound up holding the entire show hostage.

Much has been written about why the AMC program's ratings have rather abruptly declined , especially after the initial tune-in to discover who died in last season's cliffhanger. But the midseason finale reinforced the casual sadism that has become so prevalent within this world, to the point where zombie-inflicted deaths -- now few and far between -- would represent something of a relief.

Negan's brutal introduction established just how overwhelming his forces are, which has gradually been reiterated through this flight of episodes. And while several female characters wanted to resist and fight back -- the exception being Carol (Melissa McBride), still operating in Greta Garbo-like "I just want to be left alone" mode -- it took the full arc to bring group leader Rick (Andrew Lincoln) around to that mentality, setting the stage for full-blown war when the series returns in February.

Once again, the writers exhibited fidelity to the comics, with Negan executing Spencer (Austin Nichols) for seeking to betray Rick. And apparently because the show's deaths now come in pairs, that was followed by the arbitrary shooting of Olivia (Ann Mahoney), as if further evidence of Negan's ruthlessness was required.

