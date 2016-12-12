Kim Kardashian West's sexy return

Story highlights The reality star appears in an advent video calendar

She's worked with the magazine before

(CNN) Kim Kardashian West has returned to the limelight as only she can: in lingerie and a fur.

The reality star who has been off the radar since she was robbed in Paris in October is making sure fans see plenty of her this holiday season.

Kardashian appears as the model for Day 12 of Love magazine's video advent calendar.

In an ad that was reportedly shot before the robbery, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" cast member appears scantily clad in a space theme video directed by James Lima.

She strikes several poses in her Agent Provocateur‎ and Coach wear before the words "Peace on earth" appear on the screen.

Read More