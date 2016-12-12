'La La Land' scores 7 Golden Globes nominations

Story highlights "La La Land" scored most noms followed by "Moonlight"

HBO racked up 14 nominations

(CNN) "La La Land" was the darling of the nominations for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It pulled in seven nominations, including best picture, best director and best actor and actress nods for its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

"Manchester By The Sea," and "Moonlight" were nominated for best movie, drama, along with "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or Highwater" and "Lion."

"Moonlight," a coming of age film about a young, gay black man, followed "La La Land" with six nominations, including a best director nomination for Barry Jenkins and best supporting acting nosd for Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.

"Manchester By The Sea" scored five nominations.

Casey Affleck, Joel Edgerton, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington will vie for best actor in a motion picture drama while Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman are competing for best actress in that category.

