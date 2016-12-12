Golden Globes 2017 noms: The list

(CNN) The nominations for the 74th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday.

Here's a look at who's in the running:

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

"20th Century Women"

"Deadpool"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"La La Land"

"Sing Street"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Amy Adams - "Arrival"

Jessica Chastain - "Miss Sloane"

Isabelle Huppert - "Elle"

Ruth Negga - "Loving"

Natalie Portman - "Jackie"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"

Joel Edgerton - "Loving"

Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"

Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington - "Fences"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell - "The Lobster"

Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"

Hugh Grant - "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Jonah Hill - "War Dogs"

Ryan Reynolds - "Deadpool"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening - "20th Century Women:

Lily Collins - "Rules Don't Apply"

Hailee Steinfeld - "The Edge of Seventeen"

Emma Stone - "La La Land"

Meryl Streep - "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali - "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"

Simon Helberg - "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Dev Patel - "Lion"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis - "Fences"

Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman - "Lion"

Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams - "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini'

"Sing"

"Zootopia"

Best Director

Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"

Tom Ford - "Nocturnal Animals"

Mel Gibson - "Hacksaw Ridge"

Barry Jenkins - "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan - "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"

Tom Ford - "Nocturnal Animals"

Barry Jenkins - "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan "Manchester by the Sea"

Taylor Sheridan - "Hell or High Water"

Best Original Score

"Moonlight"

"La La Land"

"Arrival"

"Lion"

"Hidden Figures"

Best Original Song

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - "Trolls"

"City of Stars" - "La La Land"

"Faith" - "Sing"

"Gold" - "Gold"

"How Far I'll Go" - "Moana"

Best Foreign Language Film

"Divines" - (France)

"Elle" - (France)

"Neruda" - (Chile)

"The Salesman" - (Iran/France)

"Toni Erdmann" - (Germany)

TV

Best TV series - Drama

"The Crown"

"Game Of Thrones"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series - Drama

Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys - "The Americans"

Liev Schreiber - "Ray Donovan"

Billy Bob Thornton - "Goliath"

Best performance by Actress in a TV series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe - "Outlander"

Claire Foy - "The Crown"

Keri Russell - "The Americans"

Winona Ryder - "Stranger Things"

Evan Rachel Wood - "Westworld"

Best TV series - Musical or Comedy

"Atlanta"

"black-ish"

"Mozart In The Jungle"

"Transparent"

"Veep"

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series -- Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson - "black-ish"

Gael Garcia Bernal - "Mozart in the Jungle"

Donald Glover - "Atlanta"

Nick Nolte - "Graves"

Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"

Best performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom - "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"

Sarah Jessica Parker - "Divorce"

Issa Rae - "Insecure"

Gina Rodriguez - "Jane the Virgin"

Tracee Ellis Ross -"black-ish"

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"American Crime"

"The Dresser"

"The Night Manager"

"The Night Of"

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"

Bryan Cranston - "All The Way"

Tom Hiddleston - "The Night Manager"

John Turturro - "The Night Of"

Courtney B Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman - "The Night Manager"

Lena Heady - "Game Of Thrones"

Chrissy Metz - "This is Us"

Mandy Moore - "This is Us"

Thandie Newton - "Westworld"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Hugh Laurie - "The Night Manager"

John Lithgow - "The Crown"

Christian Slater - "Mr. Robot"

John Travolta - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"

Riley Keough - "The Girlfriend Experience"

Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Charlotte Rampling - "London Spy"

Kerry Washington- "Confirmation"