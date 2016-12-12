Golden Globe Awards: Stars react to nominations

(CNN) And the award for Best Reaction to a Golden Globe nomination goes to Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The "Veep" actress was among the names read Monday morning, but her statement to press proves why she's already a winner in the hearts of many.

"Huge thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Russian hackers that made our nominations possible," the actress said.

Louis-Dreyfus wasn't the only nominee who got political in the aftermath of her nomination. "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway used her moment to highlight the importance of her Amazon series starring Jeffrey Tambor.