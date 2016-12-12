The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards: Here's who won

(CNN)It was a magical night for "La La Land" at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
The critically acclaimed musical pulled in the biggest award of the evening on Sunday night winning Best Picture over tough competition from "Manchester By The Sea" and "Moonlight."
The movie, which led the film field with 12 nominations, also nabbed the award for Best Director for Damien Chazelle as Casey Affleck took home the award for Best Actor for "Manchester By The Sea" and Natalie Portman won Best Actress for "Jackie."
As for television, it was a double dip for HBO as its fantasy series "Game of Thrones" won for Best Drama Series and its tech industry satire "Silicon Valley" won for Best Comedy Series.
The awards show, which aired on A&E, was hosted by T.J. Miller who opened the show literally standing on a soap box making fun of current events and poking fun at stars in the audience.
Here's the list of the big winners of the night:
FILM
Best Picture
La La Land
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Loving
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Sully
Best Actor
Casey Affleck -- Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton -- Loving
Andrew Garfield -- Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling -- La La Land
Tom Hanks -- Sully
Denzel Washington -- Fences
Best Actress
Natalie Portman -- Jackie
Amy Adams -- Arrival
Annette Bening -- 20th Century Women
Isabelle Huppert -- Elle
Ruth Negga -- Loving
Emma Stone -- La La Land
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali -- Moonlight
Jeff Bridges -- Hell or High Water
Ben Foster -- Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges -- Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel -- Lion
Michael Shannon -- Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis -- Fences
Greta Gerwig -- 20th Century Women
Naomie Harris -- Moonlight
Nicole Kidman -- Lion
Janelle Monáe -- Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams -- Manchester by the Sea
Best Young Actor/Actress
Lucas Hedges -- Manchester by the Sea
Alex R. Hibbert -- Moonlight
Lewis MacDougall -- A Monster Calls
Madina Nalwanga -- Queen of Katwe
Sunny Pawar -- Lion
Hailee Steinfeld -- The Edge of Seventeen
Best Acting Ensemble
Moonlight
20th Century Women
Fences
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Best Director
Damien Chazelle -- La La Land
Mel Gibson -- Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins -- Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan -- Manchester by the Sea
David Mackenzie -- Hell or High Water
Denis Villeneuve -- Arrival
Denzel Washington -- Fences
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
The Red Turtle
Trolls
Best Action Movie
Hacksaw Ridge
Deadpool
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Jason Bourne
Best Comedy
Deadpool
Central Intelligence
Don't Think Twice
The Edge of Seventeen
Hail, Caesar!
The Nice Guys
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
Arrival
10 Cloverfield Lane
Doctor Strange
Don't Breathe
Star Trek Beyond
The Witch
TV
Best Comedy Series
Silicon Valley -- HBO
Atlanta -- FX
Black-ish -- ABC
Fleabag -- Amazon
Modern Family -- ABC
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt -- Netflix
Veep -- HBO
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon -- Saturday Night Live -- NBC
Ellie Kemper -- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt -- Netflix
Julia Louis-Dreyfus -- Veep -- HBO
Tracee Ellis Ross -- Black-ish -- ABC
Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- Fleabag -- Amazon
Constance Wu -- Fresh Off the Boat -- ABC
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover -- Atlanta -- FX
Anthony Anderson -- Black-ish -- ABC
Will Forte -- The Last Man on Earth -- FOX
Bill Hader -- Documentary Now! -- IFC
Patrick Stewart -- Blunt Talk -- Starz
Jeffrey Tambor -- Transparent -- Amazon
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Jane Krakowski -- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt -- Netflix
Julie Bowen -- Modern Family -- ABC
Anna Chlumsky -- Veep -- HBO
Allison Janney -- Mom -- CBS
Judith Light -- Transparent -- Amazon
Allison Williams -- Girls -- HBO
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Louie Anderson -- Baskets -- FX
Andre Braugher -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- FOX
Tituss Burgess -- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt -- Netflix
Ty Burrell -- Modern Family -- ABC
Tony Hale -- Veep -- HBO
T.J. Miller -- Silicon Valley -- HBO
Best Drama Series
Game of Thrones -- HBO
Better Call Saul -- AM
Mr. Robot -- USA Network
Stranger Things -- Netflix
The Crown -- Netflix
This Is Us -- NBC
Westworld -- HBO
Best Actor In A Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk -- Better Call Saul -- AMC
Sam Heughan -- Outlander -- Starz
Rami Malek -- Mr. Robot -- USA Network
Matthew Rhys -- The Americans -- FX
Liev Schreiber -- Ray Donovan -- Showtime
Kevin Spacey -- House of Cards -- Netflix
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Evan Rachel Wood -- Westworld -- HBO
Caitriona Balfe -- Outlander -- Starz
Viola Davis -- How to Get Away with Murder -- ABC
Tatiana Maslany -- Orphan Black -- BBC America
Keri Russell -- The Americans -- FX
Robin Wright -- House of Cards -- Netflix
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
John Lithgow -- The Crown -- Netflix
Peter Dinklage -- Game of Thrones -- HBO
Kit Harington -- Game of Thrones -- HBO
Michael McKean -- Better Call Saul -- AMC
Christian Slater -- Mr. Robot -- USA Network
Jon Voight -- Ray Donovan -- Showtime
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Thandie Newton -- Westworld -- HBO
Christine Baranski -- The Good Wife -- CBS
Emilia Clarke -- Game of Thrones -- HBO
Lena Headey -- Game of Thrones -- HBO
Maura Tierney -- The Affair -- Showtime
Constance Zimmer -- UnREAL -- Lifetime