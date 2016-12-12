The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards: Here's who won

(CNN) It was a magical night for "La La Land" at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

The critically acclaimed musical pulled in the biggest award of the evening on Sunday night winning Best Picture over tough competition from "Manchester By The Sea" and "Moonlight."

The movie, which led the film field with 12 nominations, also nabbed the award for Best Director for Damien Chazelle as Casey Affleck took home the award for Best Actor for "Manchester By The Sea" and Natalie Portman won Best Actress for "Jackie."

As for television, it was a double dip for HBO as its fantasy series "Game of Thrones" won for Best Drama Series and its tech industry satire "Silicon Valley" won for Best Comedy Series.

The awards show, which aired on A&E, was hosted by T.J. Miller who opened the show literally standing on a soap box making fun of current events and poking fun at stars in the audience.

Read More