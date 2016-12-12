Breaking News

The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards: Here's who won

By Frank Pallotta, CNN

Updated 12:44 AM ET, Mon December 12, 2016

(CNN)It was a magical night for "La La Land" at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

The critically acclaimed musical pulled in the biggest award of the evening on Sunday night winning Best Picture over tough competition from "Manchester By The Sea" and "Moonlight."
The movie, which led the film field with 12 nominations, also nabbed the award for Best Director for Damien Chazelle as Casey Affleck took home the award for Best Actor for "Manchester By The Sea" and Natalie Portman won Best Actress for "Jackie."
    As for television, it was a double dip for HBO as its fantasy series "Game of Thrones" won for Best Drama Series and its tech industry satire "Silicon Valley" won for Best Comedy Series.
    The awards show, which aired on A&E, was hosted by T.J. Miller who opened the show literally standing on a soap box making fun of current events and poking fun at stars in the audience.
    Here's the list of the big winners of the night:
    FILM
    Best Picture
    La La Land
    Arrival
    Fences
    Hacksaw Ridge
    Hell or High Water
    Lion
    Loving
    Manchester by the Sea
    Moonlight
    Sully
    Best Actor
    Casey Affleck -- Manchester by the Sea
    Joel Edgerton -- Loving
    Andrew Garfield -- Hacksaw Ridge
    Ryan Gosling -- La La Land
    Tom Hanks -- Sully
    Denzel Washington -- Fences
    Best Actress
    Natalie Portman -- Jackie
    Amy Adams -- Arrival
    Annette Bening -- 20th Century Women
    Isabelle Huppert -- Elle
    Ruth Negga -- Loving
    Emma Stone -- La La Land
    Best Supporting Actor
    Mahershala Ali -- Moonlight
    Jeff Bridges -- Hell or High Water
    Ben Foster -- Hell or High Water
    Lucas Hedges -- Manchester by the Sea
    Dev Patel -- Lion
    Michael Shannon -- Nocturnal Animals
    Best Supporting Actress
    Viola Davis -- Fences
    Greta Gerwig -- 20th Century Women
    Naomie Harris -- Moonlight
    Nicole Kidman -- Lion
    Janelle Monáe -- Hidden Figures
    Michelle Williams -- Manchester by the Sea
    Best Young Actor/Actress
    Lucas Hedges -- Manchester by the Sea
    Alex R. Hibbert -- Moonlight
    Lewis MacDougall -- A Monster Calls
    Madina Nalwanga -- Queen of Katwe
    Sunny Pawar -- Lion
    Hailee Steinfeld -- The Edge of Seventeen
    Best Acting Ensemble
    Moonlight
    20th Century Women
    Fences
    Hell or High Water
    Hidden Figures
    Manchester by the Sea
    Best Director
    Damien Chazelle -- La La Land
    Mel Gibson -- Hacksaw Ridge
    Barry Jenkins -- Moonlight
    Kenneth Lonergan -- Manchester by the Sea
    David Mackenzie -- Hell or High Water
    Denis Villeneuve -- Arrival
    Denzel Washington -- Fences
    Best Animated Feature
    Zootopia
    Finding Dory
    Kubo and the Two Strings
    Moana
    The Red Turtle
    Trolls
    Best Action Movie
    Hacksaw Ridge
    Deadpool
    Captain America: Civil War
    Doctor Strange
    Jason Bourne
    Best Comedy
    Deadpool
    Central Intelligence
    Don't Think Twice
    The Edge of Seventeen
    Hail, Caesar!
    The Nice Guys
    Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
    Arrival
    10 Cloverfield Lane
    Doctor Strange
    Don't Breathe
    Star Trek Beyond
    The Witch
    TV
    Best Comedy Series
    Silicon Valley -- HBO
    Atlanta -- FX
    Black-ish -- ABC
    Fleabag -- Amazon
    Modern Family -- ABC
    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt -- Netflix
    Veep -- HBO
    Best Actress In A Comedy Series
    Kate McKinnon -- Saturday Night Live -- NBC
    Ellie Kemper -- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt -- Netflix
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus -- Veep -- HBO
    Tracee Ellis Ross -- Black-ish -- ABC
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- Fleabag -- Amazon
    Constance Wu -- Fresh Off the Boat -- ABC
    Best Actor In A Comedy Series
    Donald Glover -- Atlanta -- FX
    Anthony Anderson -- Black-ish -- ABC
    Will Forte -- The Last Man on Earth -- FOX
    Bill Hader -- Documentary Now! -- IFC
    Patrick Stewart -- Blunt Talk -- Starz
    Jeffrey Tambor -- Transparent -- Amazon
    Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
    Jane Krakowski -- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt -- Netflix
    Julie Bowen -- Modern Family -- ABC
    Anna Chlumsky -- Veep -- HBO
    Allison Janney -- Mom -- CBS
    Judith Light -- Transparent -- Amazon
    Allison Williams -- Girls -- HBO
    Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
    Louie Anderson -- Baskets -- FX
    Andre Braugher -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- FOX
    Tituss Burgess -- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt -- Netflix
    Ty Burrell -- Modern Family -- ABC
    Tony Hale -- Veep -- HBO
    T.J. Miller -- Silicon Valley -- HBO
    Best Drama Series
    Game of Thrones -- HBO
    Better Call Saul -- AM
    Mr. Robot -- USA Network
    Stranger Things -- Netflix
    The Crown -- Netflix
    This Is Us -- NBC
    Westworld -- HBO
    Best Actor In A Drama Series
    Bob Odenkirk -- Better Call Saul -- AMC
    Sam Heughan -- Outlander -- Starz
    Rami Malek -- Mr. Robot -- USA Network
    Matthew Rhys -- The Americans -- FX
    Liev Schreiber -- Ray Donovan -- Showtime
    Kevin Spacey -- House of Cards -- Netflix
    Best Actress In A Drama Series
    Evan Rachel Wood -- Westworld -- HBO
    Caitriona Balfe -- Outlander -- Starz
    Viola Davis -- How to Get Away with Murder -- ABC
    Tatiana Maslany -- Orphan Black -- BBC America
    Keri Russell -- The Americans -- FX
    Robin Wright -- House of Cards -- Netflix
    Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
    John Lithgow -- The Crown -- Netflix
    Peter Dinklage -- Game of Thrones -- HBO
    Kit Harington -- Game of Thrones -- HBO
    Michael McKean -- Better Call Saul -- AMC
    Christian Slater -- Mr. Robot -- USA Network
    Jon Voight -- Ray Donovan -- Showtime
    Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
    Thandie Newton -- Westworld -- HBO
    Christine Baranski -- The Good Wife -- CBS
    Emilia Clarke -- Game of Thrones -- HBO
    Lena Headey -- Game of Thrones -- HBO
    Maura Tierney -- The Affair -- Showtime
    Constance Zimmer -- UnREAL -- Lifetime