Mariah Carey and Beyoncé duet...on Instagram

Carey posted a snap of the two backstage from the event

(CNN) Mariah Carey has her followers screaming for a duet after posting a photo with Beyoncé on Instagram.

The singing superstars posed for a pic together backstage at Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" concert in New York on Sunday:

Carey captioned the post: "I love you @beyonce thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight! #merrychristmas."

Followers of the reigning pop divas -- who share a combined total of 25 Grammys -- immediately began commenting at the overwhelming amount of vocal power represented in the photo.

Carey is a self-proclaimed member of Beyoncé's BeyHive.

