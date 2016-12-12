Breaking News

Mariah Carey and Beyoncé duet...on Instagram

By Chloe Melas

Updated 2:18 PM ET, Mon December 12, 2016

Singer Mariah Carey is honored with the 2,556th star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California on August 5, 2015. Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200-million albums sold so far and 18 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles. AFP PHOTO/MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN)Mariah Carey has her followers screaming for a duet after posting a photo with Beyoncé on Instagram.

The singing superstars posed for a pic together backstage at Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" concert in New York on Sunday:
    Carey captioned the post: "I love you @beyonce thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight! #merrychristmas."
    Followers of the reigning pop divas -- who share a combined total of 25 Grammys -- immediately began commenting at the overwhelming amount of vocal power represented in the photo.

    Carey is a self-proclaimed member of Beyoncé's BeyHive.
    "I love Beyoncé. She knows this, most people know that. I'm a fan. I love her and we have fun together," she told "What What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen in May. "I would love to do a collaboration with her."
    Carey will be performing her Christmas concert through the end of the week at Broadway's Beacon Theater. She'll kick off a greatest hits tour with Lionel Richie this spring.