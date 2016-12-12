Mariah Carey and Beyoncé duet...on Instagram

Story highlights
(CNN)Mariah Carey has her followers screaming for a duet after posting a photo with Beyoncé on Instagram.
The singing superstars posed for a pic together backstage at Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" concert in New York on Sunday:
Carey captioned the post: "I love you @beyonce thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight! #merrychristmas."
Followers of the reigning pop divas -- who share a combined total of 25 Grammys -- immediately began commenting at the overwhelming amount of vocal power represented in the photo.
Carey is a self-proclaimed member of Beyoncé's BeyHive.
"I love Beyoncé. She knows this, most people know that. I'm a fan. I love her and we have fun together," she told "What What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen in May. "I would love to do a collaboration with her."
Carey will be performing her Christmas concert through the end of the week at Broadway's Beacon Theater. She'll kick off a greatest hits tour with Lionel Richie this spring.