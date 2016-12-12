Story highlights Amy Schumer appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday

The comedian talked about being body-shamed after it was announced she might star in an upcoming 'Barbie' movie

(CNN) Amy Schumer isn't going to let body-shamers bring her down.

"There was an announcement that I might star in this movie playing, I won't same the name of it but it rhymes with schmarbie," Schumer said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Monday. "Throughout my career, people have been, like, you're too fat or I've been bullied. And what's cool is from being in the public eye for this long, you build up a thicker skin from it."

Schumer is reportedly in talks to write and star in an upcoming Sony film about the iconic Barbie doll.

"I feel beautiful and I feel strong and sexy," Schumer said. "The people, I think, online trolling are in more pain that we can possibly imagine."

Schumer's summed up her completely appropriate self-confidence in one sentence:

Read More