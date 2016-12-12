Story highlights Rita Ora talks to CNN about taking over hosting duties on "America's Next Top Model"

This season, the show is looking for a model who has the potential to run an empire, Ora said

(CNN) Rita Ora has been watching "America's Next Top Model" for almost half her life, and now the 26-year-old the multi-hyphenate is taking her love for the show to a new level as host of the model competition series.

"I think I was 12 or something when I first noticed [the show] and I've just been so obsessed with it," she told CNN in a recent interview. "So now to kind of host the show and be show host is such a great experience and such an honor."

The singer takes the hosting reins from show creator Tyra Banks, who was at the helm until the end of Cycle 22, when it was announced the series would be making the leap from The CW to VH1.

Banks appears in the premiere and remains an executive producer. But Ora says the show took the change as an opportunity to rebrand.

Taking a cue from the modeling world of now, "America's Next Top Model" is now looking a girl who could do it all.

Read More