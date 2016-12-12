Breaking News

Look closer: Hidden details found in art's great masterpieces

Updated 4:40 AM ET, Mon December 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.com/Art-Detail-Masterpieces-Susie-Hodge/dp/0500239541&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Art in Detail: 100 Masterpieces&quot;&lt;/a&gt; by Susie Hodge illuminates obscure details in well-known works of art. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The screaming figure in the center of &quot;The Scream&quot; is the obvious focal point, but what&#39;s to be made of the shadowy figures in the background? According to Munch, they&#39;re two friends who walked on without him when he stopped and stood &quot;trembling with anxiety&quot; during a stroll.
Photos: What you're missing in classic paintings
"The Scream" (1893) by Edvard Munch"Art in Detail: 100 Masterpieces" by Susie Hodge illuminates obscure details in well-known works of art.

The screaming figure in the center of "The Scream" is the obvious focal point, but what's to be made of the shadowy figures in the background? According to Munch, they're two friends who walked on without him when he stopped and stood "trembling with anxiety" during a stroll.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
The neoclassical &quot;Oath of the Horatii&quot; depicts three Roman brothers saluting their father, who&#39;s holding their swords, before going off to fight rivals from Alba Longa. In their shadow, their mother huddles around her grandchildren. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The older boy cannot refrain from peeping out in awe at the men and their glittering swords -- demonstrating that to lay down one&#39;s life for one&#39;s country is honorable and something for which all men should be prepared to fight, even from a young age,&quot; Hodge writes.
Photos: What you're missing in classic paintings
"Oath of the Horatii" (1784) by Jacques-Louis DavidThe neoclassical "Oath of the Horatii" depicts three Roman brothers saluting their father, who's holding their swords, before going off to fight rivals from Alba Longa. In their shadow, their mother huddles around her grandchildren.

"The older boy cannot refrain from peeping out in awe at the men and their glittering swords -- demonstrating that to lay down one's life for one's country is honorable and something for which all men should be prepared to fight, even from a young age," Hodge writes.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
At first glance, this 15th-century painting seems fairly realistic -- until you take a closer look at the horses, who are in stiff, unnatural poses. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Prior to the photographic studies of motion by Eadweard Muybridge in the 19th century, most people were unaware of how animals move,&quot; Hodge writes.
Photos: What you're missing in classic paintings
"The Battle of San Romano" (c.1438-40) by Paolo UccelloAt first glance, this 15th-century painting seems fairly realistic -- until you take a closer look at the horses, who are in stiff, unnatural poses.

"Prior to the photographic studies of motion by Eadweard Muybridge in the 19th century, most people were unaware of how animals move," Hodge writes.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
The ornate Latin script above the mirror in the background is not an ancient expression. It&#39;s merely a cheeky translation of &quot;Jan van Eyck was here 1434.&quot;
Photos: What you're missing in classic paintings
"Arnolfini Portrait" (1434) by Jan van EyckThe ornate Latin script above the mirror in the background is not an ancient expression. It's merely a cheeky translation of "Jan van Eyck was here 1434."
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Here, eight-year-old Jesus Christ holds a candle for his stepfather, Joseph. The auger Joseph is using to drill a piece of wood creates the shape of the cross, referencing Jesus&#39; future crucifixion.
Photos: What you're missing in classic paintings
"Saint Joseph the Carpenter" (1645) by Georges de La TourHere, eight-year-old Jesus Christ holds a candle for his stepfather, Joseph. The auger Joseph is using to drill a piece of wood creates the shape of the cross, referencing Jesus' future crucifixion.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
The man behind the canvas is none other than Velázquez himself. This is the painter&#39;s only known self-portrait.
Photos: What you're missing in classic paintings
"Las Meninas" (1656) by Diego VelázquezThe man behind the canvas is none other than Velázquez himself. This is the painter's only known self-portrait.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Tilt you head and take closer look at the disc in the foreground: it&#39;s a distorted image of a skull. An example of &quot;memento mori&quot; -- a reminder of mortality -- it&#39;s meant to remind the viewer of heaven, hell and the afterlife, and the implications of our actions on earth.
Photos: What you're missing in classic paintings
"The Ambassadors" (1533) by Hans Holbein the YoungerTilt you head and take closer look at the disc in the foreground: it's a distorted image of a skull. An example of "memento mori" -- a reminder of mortality -- it's meant to remind the viewer of heaven, hell and the afterlife, and the implications of our actions on earth.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Huddled before the future Emperor Baldwin IX, three citizens (including a small child) plead for mercy. &quot;The crusade was primarily a French undertaking, yet (French painter) Delacroiz presents an empathetic view of the Byzantine citizens who have suffered,&quot; Hodge writes.
Photos: What you're missing in classic paintings
"Entry of the Crusaders in Constantinople" (1840) by Eugène DelacroixHuddled before the future Emperor Baldwin IX, three citizens (including a small child) plead for mercy. "The crusade was primarily a French undertaking, yet (French painter) Delacroiz presents an empathetic view of the Byzantine citizens who have suffered," Hodge writes.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
The golden rapier pommel subtly poking out from the crook of the sitter&#39;s arm was meant to suggest he was a skilled swordsman -- the mark of a gentleman during that era.
Photos: What you're missing in classic paintings
"Laughing Cavalier" (1624) by Frans HalsThe golden rapier pommel subtly poking out from the crook of the sitter's arm was meant to suggest he was a skilled swordsman -- the mark of a gentleman during that era.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
art in detail the scream art in detail oath of the horatiiart in detail battle of san romanoart in detail arnolfini portrait art in detail saint joseph the carpenterart in detail las meninas art in detail the ambassadors art in detail entry of the crusaders in constantinople art in detail laughing cavalier

(CNN)It's easy to take a well-known masterpiece at face value.

However, many of the world's most renowned works come loaded with underlying messages and back stories. Artists use specialized techniques and subtle symbolism to hint at larger themes, expand on a narrative or -- in some cases -- add a touch of humor.
Incredible photos show you the world as you&#39;ve never seen before
Incredible data visualizations that explain the world
"Art in Detail: 100 Masterpieces," written by Susie Hodge, sets out to illuminate the obscure details that the average passerby is likely to miss as they flit between the galleries at the world's most prestigious art institutions.
    Read: The real reason Van Gogh sliced off his ear
    "Looking at any work of art is a personal experience," Hodge writes, "but one that always benefits from a wider knowledge and awareness. The more you know and the closer you look, the more you will see and enjoy."
    Read More
    Check out the gallery above for a closer look at some of history's most groundbreaking masterpieces.
    "Art in Detail: 100 Masterpieces" by Susie Hodge, published by Thames & Hudson, is out now.