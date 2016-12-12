Inside Africa's largest solar farm

Story highlights Largest solar plant in Southern Hemisphere supplying South Africa's National Grid

Renewable energy could provide 70% of the country's power by 2040.

De Aar, South Africa (CNN) In the sleepy, sun-blasted town of De Aar in central South Africa, a mighty force is stirring.

The largest solar plant in Africa, Middle East and the Southern hemisphere was inaugurated here earlier this year, a 175-megawatt facility that spreads over almost 500 hectares.

The facility is the brainchild of Solar Capital, led by hotel magnate turned solar evangelist Paschal Phelan, which ploughed $400 million into the venture.

The plant supplies power to the National Grid, but when the heat is fiercest it produces far more than the Grid can use, and the excess power goes to waste.

"It's like you have a Ferrari and you run a small car," says Massimiliano Salaorno, plant manager of Solar Capital De Aar.

Read More