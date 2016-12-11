Carl Bernstein: Donald Trump has 'disdain for the truth'

Story highlights Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein warns against Trump's approach to the media

Bernstein: "He doesn't go to a fact-based argument. He goes to an emotional argument"

(CNN) CNN political commentator Carl Bernstein slammed Donald Trump Sunday, saying that the President-elect "lives and thrives in a fact-free environment."

"No president, including Richard Nixon, has been so ignorant of fact and disdains fact in the way this President-elect does," said Bernstein, whose reporting in the 1970s with Bob Woodward for the Washington Post exposed the Watergate scandal and led to Nixon's resignation.

"And it has something to do with the growing sense of authoritarianism he and his presidency are projecting," Bernstein added. "The danger of it is obvious and he's trying to make the conduct of the press the issue, not his own conduct."

JUST WATCHED Union boss on Trump tweet: 'Not very damn nice' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Union boss on Trump tweet: 'Not very damn nice' 01:39

Read More