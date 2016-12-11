CNN Student News - December 12, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

December 12, 2016

Welcome to a special edition of CNN Student News! Today, we're venturing to the Midway Islands, an extraordinarily remote area that's been exceptionally polluted by plastic. Learn how our garbage "leaks" into the ocean, how it finds its way to distant shores, and how it affects their environment.

On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.

TRANSCRIPT

Read More