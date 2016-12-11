CNN Student News - December 12, 2016

Breaking News

December 12, 2016

Welcome to a special edition of CNN Student News! Today, we're venturing to the Midway Islands, an extraordinarily remote area that's been exceptionally polluted by plastic. Learn how our garbage "leaks" into the ocean, how it finds its way to distant shores, and how it affects their environment.
