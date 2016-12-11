Story highlights England shocks South Africa in Cape Town

New Zealand beats Scotland to third

(CNN) England silenced a raucous home crowd after shocking South Africa 19-17 to win an enthralling Cape Town Sevens final.

The Blitzboks were in imperious form heading into Sunday's decider, but tries from Richard de Carpentier, Dan Norton and Ruaridh McConnochie were enough to give England a narrow victory.

A total of 108,941 fans attended Cape Town stadium over the two days of action and, while it wasn't the result the home fans were looking for, the drama undoubtedly provided value for money.

Trailing 12-5 at halftime, South Africa -- which had won its home tournament for the past three years -- flew out of the blocks and leveled the score soon after the restart.

England, without a tournament win since Tokyo in April 2015, rallied and McConnochie went over to restore its lead.