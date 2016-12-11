Story highlights Shiffrin wins 11th straight slalom

Extends overall lead to 105 points

Kristoffersen win men's slalom

(CNN) Mikaela Shiffrin produced a stunning second run in Sunday's slalom to leave the rest of the field eating her snow.

The American was leading Veronika Velez Zuzulova by just 0.12 seconds after the day's first run but turned the screw and finished more than a second clear of the eventual runner-up.

"It was not perfect, that's for sure," Shiffrin told FIS Ski of her first run. "I was pretty stiff, so I was a little bit bummed with my skiing. "

The 21-year-old said the key to her turnaround in form was realizing she just needed to have fun.

"I pushed and it felt really good," she said. "The first run I felt tight and the second run I tried to let it fly and that's such a good feeling.

