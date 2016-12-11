Story highlights
(CNN)As retiring in style goes, this will take some beating.
In reportedly his final race before making a permanent move to a stud, Maurice -- ridden by jockey Ryan Moore -- romped to victory in the Longines Hong Kong Cup to claim its $3.22 million prize.
Despite getting out of the starting blocks slowly, Moore bided his time and calmly weaved his way through the field as Maurice added the Cup to last year's win in the Hong Kong Mile.
"Fortunately there was good pace in the race and halfway down the back I thought it was setting up nicely for him and it was just a matter of finding the room," Moore told reporters after the race.
"As soon as he got room and I put him into gear he just let down exceptionally well. He finished off easily and he got to the leader early and then he was just easing up really.
"He has improved every time I've ridden him."
Moore was full of praise for the five-year-old Maurice, who made it a successful day for trainer Noriyuki Hori after Satono Crown won the Hong Kong Vase earlier Sunday.
"He's a brilliant horse. He is very good at a mile but he is possibly better at 10 furlongs. He has improved, he is a big strong horse and he has got better with racing. He has been a pleasure to ride."
"I've had a lot of fun riding Maurice. I'm always OK when I'm on him, although today when the gates opened, he made it a bit more difficult for me."
Moore had to wait until late in the race before finally overtaking eventual runner up Secret Weapon and Hori, who became the first foreign-based trainer to record a Hong Kong double, was coy when asked if this was Maurice's last race.
"That's what I have read in the papers."