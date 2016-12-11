Story highlights Moore rides Maurice to victory in Hong Kong Cup

(CNN) As retiring in style goes, this will take some beating.

In reportedly his final race before making a permanent move to a stud, Maurice -- ridden by jockey Ryan Moore -- romped to victory in the Longines Hong Kong Cup to claim its $3.22 million prize.

Despite getting out of the starting blocks slowly, Moore bided his time and calmly weaved his way through the field as Maurice added the Cup to last year's win in the Hong Kong Mile.

"Fortunately there was good pace in the race and halfway down the back I thought it was setting up nicely for him and it was just a matter of finding the room," Moore told reporters after the race.

Maurice is Hong Kong perfection. Winner of HK Mile last year, Champions Mile in May, he dominated the 2016 G1 @LONGINES Hong Kong Cup #HKIR pic.twitter.com/mCG6bGWSSU — HKJC Racing (@HKJC_Racing) December 11, 2016

"As soon as he got room and I put him into gear he just let down exceptionally well. He finished off easily and he got to the leader early and then he was just easing up really.

