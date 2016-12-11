Trump on Russian hacking: 'I don't believe it'

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump blasted the American intelligence community Sunday, calling its assessment that Russia interfered in the election "ridiculous."

"I think it's just another excuse. I don't believe it," Trump said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Trump's direct criticisms of the intelligence community are unprecedented for an incoming commander in chief. His comments come as some leading Republicans call for an investigation into the CIA's assessment that Russia directed the hacking of Democratic operatives and other moves intended to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Arizona, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, joined incoming Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, in issuing a statement warning that "recent reports of Russian interference in our election should alarm every American."

Trump, though, said Democrats were "embarrassed" by the election's results. He asserted the CIA has no idea who was involved in the hacking, and claimed it could have been other countries or individuals.

Read More