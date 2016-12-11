Trump: 'Nobody really knows' if climate change is real

Story highlights "I'm still open-minded. Nobody really knows," Trump says about climate change

On the campaign trail, Trump called climate change a "hoax" that is being pushed by China

Washington (CNN) The reality of climate change is an open question, President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday.

"Nobody really knows" if climate change is real, Trump said in the "Fox News Sunday" interview, when host Chris Wallace asked the incoming President where he stands on the environment.

"I'm still open-minded. Nobody really knows. Look, I'm somebody that gets it, and nobody really knows. It's not something that's so hard and fast."

Trump told Wallace he is studying whether the United States should withdraw from its commitment to limit environmental output made at the Paris summit last year.

"Now, Paris, I'm studying. I do say this. I don't want that agreement to put us at a competitive disadvantage with other countries," Trump said. "And as you know, there are different times and different time limits on that agreement. I don't want that to give China, or other countries signing agreements an advantage over us."