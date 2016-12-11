Christie turned down offers to join Trump administration

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie turned down several positions in President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

Christie rejected Trump's offers of Homeland Security secretary, secretary of veterans affairs and ambassador to Italy and more, sources familiar with the offers told CNN, confirming a report by NJ Advance Media

The one position Christie wanted -- and had been promised, the sources said -- was attorney general. That nomination ultimately went to Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions.

Christie, a longtime Trump friend, was among Trump's closest advisers and top surrogates during the campaign.

But Christie hasn't been a fixture at Trump Tower during the transition, and his political stock was damaged by convictions in the "Bridgegate" scandal in New Jersey.

