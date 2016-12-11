Breaking News

Christie turned down offers to join Trump administration

By Eric Bradner, CNN

Updated 2:15 PM ET, Sun December 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Republican presidental nominee Donald Trump (L) and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) attend the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on September 11, 2016 in New York City. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump attended the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Republican presidental nominee Donald Trump (L) and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) attend the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on September 11, 2016 in New York City. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump attended the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump purges ties to Chris Christie

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(14 Videos)

Washington (CNN)New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie turned down several positions in President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

Christie rejected Trump's offers of Homeland Security secretary, secretary of veterans affairs and ambassador to Italy and more, sources familiar with the offers told CNN, confirming a report by NJ Advance Media.
The one position Christie wanted -- and had been promised, the sources said -- was attorney general. That nomination ultimately went to Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions.
    Christie, a longtime Trump friend, was among Trump's closest advisers and top surrogates during the campaign.
    But Christie hasn't been a fixture at Trump Tower during the transition, and his political stock was damaged by convictions in the "Bridgegate" scandal in New Jersey.
    Read More
    Christie has also faded from the list of potential candidates to replace Reince Priebus -- Trump's incoming White House chief of staff -- as chairman of the Republican National Committee.
    His fade from Trump's orbit comes as Christie enters his final year in office in New Jersey.