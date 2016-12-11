Netanyahu: Trump 'feels very warmly' about Israel

Story highlights "I think his attitude, his support for Israel is clear," Netanyahu says about Trump

Netanyahu made a stir in the US when he spoke negatively about the Iran nuclear deal before Congress

Washington (CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a positive outlook on the future of US-Israeli relations under President-elect Donald Trump.

In a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday evening, Netanyahu told interviewer Lesley Stahl that he is excited to work with Trump going forward.

"I know Donald Trump. I know him very well. And I think his attitude, his support for Israel is clear," Netanyahu says. "He feels very warmly about the Jewish state, about the Jewish people and about Jewish people. There's no question about that."

Netanyahu went on to admit that he had a difference of opinion with current President Barack Obama, specifically concerning the Iran nuclear deal . However, he insisted that the tension was never personal.

"I think that suppose we had the greatest of personal chemistry, OK? So, what? You think I wouldn't stand up against the Iran deal if I thought, as I did, that it endangers the existence of Israel? Of course I would."