(CNN) Russian airstrikes drove ISIS fighters from Syria's Palmyra overnight, just hours after the militant group tried to regain control of the ancient city, a monitor said Sunday.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said ISIS fighters had seized almost the entire city for a brief period before Russian warplanes began an intense bombardment, forcing the militants to withdraw to orchards on Palmyra's outskirts and nearby towns.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its jets had delivered 64 airstrikes overnight and claimed to have killed 300 militants in the raid.

"During the night, Syrian government forces, actively supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, repelled all attacks by terrorists on Palmyra. The attacking side actively used car bombs, armor and rocket artillery systems," the ministry told the state-run Sputnik news agency.

"Eleven battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, 31 cars with heavy machine guns, and over 300 militants were destroyed."

