US Defense Secretary Ash Carter makes unannounced visit to Iraq

Story highlights Carter made visits to Afghanistan, Japan, India and Bahrain

On Saturday, he said the US would send 200 more troops to Syria

(CNN) Defense Secretary Ash Carter made an unannounced visit to Iraq on Sunday, where he will get an update on the push to seize the city of Mosul from ISIS, Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said in a statement.

Carter will thank the US, coalition, and Iraqi troops participating in the fight against the terror network and he will "survey key locations directly supporting the battle for Mosul," the statement said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barzani and Carter will discuss the next moves in the fight.

The defense secretary will also meet with members of the Iraqi security forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga, the fighters on the front lines in the battle, and with coalition and US. military personnel.

The visit comes during Carter's trip across the globe to thank US troops for their service to "advance U.S. priorities including the rebalance to the Asia-Pacific."

