Local media: Blast near Cairo cathedral kills at least 25

Story highlights It remains unclear what caused the blast

The blast comes two days after deadly bombings in Giza

(CNN) An explosion near a Coptic cathedral in the Egyptian capital has left at least 25 people dead and 31 others injured, local media reported.

The blast occurred in Cairo's Abbassyia district early Sunday morning, according to the government-sponsored Al-Ahram daily, citing the health ministry.

"Security forces are searching and screening the area," the Al-Ahram's website reported.

Al-Ahram reports the Coptic Church's official spokesperson Rev. Paul Halim says the explosion took place in the small church of St. Peter and St. Paul attached to the cathedral.

It is called St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral.

