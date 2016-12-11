Story highlights
- Prime minister-designate will have to form a new government
- Gentiloni was appointed after Renzi suffered a crushing referendum defeat
(CNN)Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni was appointed prime minister-designate Sunday as the country begins picking up the pieces after a political shock.
Gentiloni told journalists Sunday that he had accepted Italian President Sergio Mattarella's request to form a new government after meeting with the president at the Palace of Quirinale. If successful, he will need Parliament's approval to officially assume the office of prime minister.
He would replace caretaker Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who officially resigned Wednesday after a crushing defeat in a referendum on constitutional changes he proposed.
After the one-hour meeting with Mattarella, Gentiloni said he would continue in the path of the previous government and make sure that a draft electoral law is approved.
In an effort to make the passage of laws a quicker and easier process, the electoral law would allocate extra parliamentary seats to a party that wins more than 40% of the vote.
But the law is seen as part and parcel of Renzi's referendum, which sought to reduce the number of seats in the upper house, the Senato. Critics said that Renzi's proposals would give too much power to his party.
Almost 60% of voters last week rejected Renzi's proposals for constitutional change in what was seen as a referendum on the prime minister's leadership and a litmus test for the rise of populism in the country.
Gentiloni, 62, is a former journalist who became spokesman for the Mayor of Rome in 1993 and was elected a member of Parliament in 2001.
He served as Minister for Communications from 2006 to 2008 in Prime Minister Prodi's government. Gentiloni was one of the 45 members of the national founding committee of the Democratic Party in 2007.
Who's the populist?
Renzi's intention was to change the 1948 constitution by reducing the the 315 seats in the Senato to 100, making it more of a consultative assembly.
His referendum gave way to accusations of populism in both the "Yes" and "No" camps.
The "No" campaign was spearheaded by the anti-establishment Five Star Movement party led by Beppe Grillo, who has been accused of pandering to populist sentiment.
If Gantiloni cannot form a new government, a snap election could be called, in which the Five Star Movement would make substantial gains, analysts have said.
Grillo, an entertainer-turned-politican, made a name for himself on Italian TV in the 1970s and 1980s. He capitalized on his show-business bravado to promote an anti-establishment movement spanning both the political left and right.
Foreign observers fear that if Grillo comes to power in an early election, he'll call a referendum to scrap the euro, go back to the Italian lira, and perhaps even follow Britain out of the European Union.
But Renzi was also accused of running a populist campaign, touting the reforms as a way to have "less politicians." Renzi said in an interview before last week's referendum that a "yes" vote was the true "anti-establishment choice."