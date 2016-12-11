Story highlights Prime minister-designate will have to form a new government

Gentiloni was appointed after Renzi suffered a crushing referendum defeat

(CNN) Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni was appointed prime minister-designate Sunday as the country begins picking up the pieces after a political shock.

Gentiloni told journalists Sunday that he had accepted Italian President Sergio Mattarella's request to form a new government after meeting with the president at the Palace of Quirinale. If successful, he will need Parliament's approval to officially assume the office of prime minister.

He would replace caretaker Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who officially resigned Wednesday after a crushing defeat in a referendum on constitutional changes he proposed.

After the one-hour meeting with Mattarella, Gentiloni said he would continue in the path of the previous government and make sure that a draft electoral law is approved.

In an effort to make the passage of laws a quicker and easier process, the electoral law would allocate extra parliamentary seats to a party that wins more than 40% of the vote.

