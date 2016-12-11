Cyclone Vardah hits Indian city of Chennai

Story highlights Vardah is the first cyclone on the Bay of Bengal to reach hurricane force in 2016

It made landfall in Chennai Monday afternoon; local media reports at least two dead

New Delhi (CNN) Tropical cyclone Vardah, the first hurricane-strength storm to hit the Bay of Bengal this season, has struck the coastal Indian city of Chennai.

The winds at landfall on Monday were around 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour), making Vardah equal to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The storm uprooted trees, overturned cars and did extensive damage to buildings as it tore across the city. At least two people have died, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

It has now moved inland, bringing gusty winds and torrential rainfall to the interior portions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka states.

Prior to the storm's landing, Chennai already was pounded with heavy rain and winds.

