Tropical cyclone Vardah takes aim at India

Story highlights Tropical cyclone Vardah is the first cyclone on the Bay of Bengal to reach hurricane force in 2016

It is expected to make landfall on Monday afternoon local time

(CNN) Heavy rain and winds have begun to pound the Indian city of Chennai, with a severe tropical cyclone expected to make landfall Monday.

Tropical cyclone Vardah is packing winds of 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and is the first cyclone on the Bay of Bengal to reach hurricane force in 2016, according to CNN meteorologists. It could create a one meter high storm surge as it makes landfall.

Vardah is expected to bring extremely heavy rainfall to Chennai in the southeast state of Tamil Nadu and the state of Andhra Pradesh, added CNN meterologists.

The cyclone is currently at category 1 strength, but is expected to weaken to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 80 to 90 kmph (50 to 56 mph) as it makes landfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain warnings for southern India.

