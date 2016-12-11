Bill English set to become New Zealand's next Prime Minister

Breaking News

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 7:22 PM ET, Sun December 11, 2016

New Zealand&#39;s incoming Prime Minister Bill English and deputy Paula Bennett speak to media during a press conference at Parliament on December 12, 2016 in Wellington, New Zealand.
(CNN)Bill English is expected to become the next Prime Minister of New Zealand after being elected as the leader of the National Party.

English will replace former Prime Minister John Key, who unexpectedly resigned on December 5 after leading his party for 10 years and the country for eight.
"I am both excited and humbled by this opportunity," English said in a statement. "As Prime Minister, I will be committed to building a New Zealand which rewards hard work and enterprise and which cares for our most vulnerable."
    English said that he and Paula Bennett, who will be his deputy leader, will be sworn in on Monday.

